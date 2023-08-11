Bibiani Goldstars part ways with six players

Bibiani Goldstars have announced the departure of six players as they continue preparations ahead of the new season.

Last season, the Miners put on a masterful display to finish fifth in the Ghana Premier League despite a slow start and are taking the necessary steps to improve themselves as the start of the competition draws closer.

Atta Kusi, Nii Kalala, Ebenezer Aboahye, Noah Martey, Evans Owusu, and Joshua Akoto are the players who would not be available at the club in the upcoming season. among the players quitting the team.

The aforementioned players' departures will make room for fresh hires at the club for the upcoming season.

“The club would like to thank these outstanding personalities for their immense contributions towards the success of the club. we bid them farewell and wish them all the best in their future endeavours. Always truly miner and Gye Nyame” the club wrote on Twitter to bid farewell to the players.

Meanwhile Goldstars are planning to make a few recruitments before the season with the club said to be interested in Hearts of Oak forward Benjamin Yorke.