Bibiani GoldStars present Ghana Premier League trophy to Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars have presented their trophy to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, on Thursday.

This marked a significant milestone for GoldStars, as they secured their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

In his address to the team, Hon. Kofi Adams expressed his pride and admiration.

“It is indeed an honour to host this great club. You have made us all proud, and we are happy to be associated with this remarkable team,” he said.

The Minister pledged his unwavering support as the team prepares for international competitions, emphasizing the government’s commitment to their success.

He also announced plans to facilitate a meeting between the team’s management and H.E. the President, highlighting Ghana’s desire to see its football talents shine on the continental stage.

“We urge you to extend your dominance from the local scene to Africa. We will continue to support you,” Hon. Adams assured.

As Bibiani Gold Stars embarks on its international journey, the club’s historic victory is celebrated across the nation, inspiring young footballers and fans alike.

With government backing and the team’s determination, Ghana’s newest champions are poised to make a significant impact beyond the local league.