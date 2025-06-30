Bibiani Goldstars settles on Baba Yara Stadium as home venue for CAF Champions League preliminary round

Ghana Premier League outfit Bibiani Goldstars has settled on the Baba Yara Stadium as the home venue for their CAF Champions League preliminary round matches, pending approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Miners are set for their maiden appearance in the CAF club elite competition following their historic Ghana Premier League title triumph in the recently concluded campaign, dethroning Samartex.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Akwasi Adu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Goldstars confirmed his outfit decision to use the Baba Yara Stadium as their home venue for the preliminary round games, pending approval from the continental football governing body (CAF).

“For now, our target is to play the preliminary round matches at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi” he said.

Currently, the Accra Sports Stadium remains the only approved venue to host international matches after CAF withdrew license of the Baba Yara Stadium last year.

However, Akwasi Adu is optimistic of getting the stadium ready before the commencement of the African campaign in August.

“I am very confident that with the support of the National Sports Authority (NSA), led by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and in collaboration with both Kotoko and Gold Stars, the necessary works can be completed in time for us to play our preliminary matches in Kumasi”

“At this point, Kumasi has not yet been approved by CAF, but only a few finishing touches are required. Once those are completed, we are hopeful that the stadium will be cleared to host the matches. If, however, the Baba Yara Stadium is not ready in time for the group stages, we will consider using the Accra Sports Stadium” he concluded.