Bibiani Goldstars sign former Dreams FC striker Ali Huzaf on free transfer

Bibiani Goldstars have reportedly made a great addition to their squad in the ongoing transfer window by signing former Dreams FC striker, Ali Huzaf, on a free transfer.

Huzaf has joined the Premier League outfit based in Bibiani after concluding his three-year contract with Dreams FC.

Reports indicate that Huzaf successfully completed a mandatory medical examination earlier today to finalise the move to Bibiani Goldstars FC.

The striker, who originally arrived at Dreams FC from Bofoakwa Tano in 2020, saw his contract with Dreams FC expire on August 31 and has now signed with Bibiani Goldstars.

Huzaf showcased his goal-scoring prowess, netting 10 goals in 29 appearances for Dreams FC, both in the league and the MTN FA Cup last season.

Over his three-year tenure at Dreams FC, he scored 21 goals in 78 matches, contributing significantly to the club's achievements, including their first-ever FA Cup title last season.