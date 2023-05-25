Bibiani Goldstars target strong finish to Ghana Premier League season

Bibiani Goldstars CEO, Akwasi Adu, is optimistic about his team's chances of finishing the Ghana Premier League season with more than fifty points.

The team are currently in sixth place with 45 points, just two points separating them and the top four with three games left in the season.

Adu believes that the team's current position is impressive and they are close to reaching the top four.

The CEO is confident that his team will make history in their second season in the league by accumulating more than fifty points.

"Climbing to the sixth position on the league table is impressive, and this means, we are nearing the top four. With two home games and one at away, we will make sure we cross the fifty points to make history in our second season in the league," he said.

The team will play against relegated Kotoku Royals this weekend and they are expected to take all three points.