Bibiani GoldStars to settle on Accra Sports Stadium or Baba Yara Stadium for CAF Champions League campaign

Newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions, Bibiani GoldStars, are considering either the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as their home venue for next season’s CAF Champions League campaign.

The Miners secured their first-ever Premier League title in historic fashion, finishing the 2024/25 season with a commanding 4-0 victory over Accra Lions at DUN's Park. They wrapped up the season with 63 points, sealing their place at the summit of Ghanaian football.

Speaking after the club’s title triumph, Chief Executive Officer Kwesi Adu revealed that the management is in the process of selecting a suitable venue for their continental fixtures.

"We are yet to decide on where we will play our CAF Champions League games. We are thinking about playing our games at the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Stadium," he told Asempa FM.

He also ruled out other options, citing poor facility conditions: "The Essipong Stadium is not in good shape and I am not sure about Cape Coast Stadium, but at the moment, we are thinking about playing our games in Accra or Kumasi," he added.

GoldStars’ qualification for Africa’s premier club competition marks a significant milestone in the club’s history.