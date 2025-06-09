GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bibiani GoldStars want Vincent Atinga to be given opportunity at Black Stars

Published on: 09 June 2025
Vincent Atinga

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bibiani GoldStars, Kwesi Adu, has called for the inclusion of defender Vincent Atinga in the Black Stars. 

His remarks come after the former Hearts of Oak centre back steered the side to clinch the Premier League title for the first time in the history of the club.

Before joining GoldStars, Atinga won the Premier League title with Medeama SC. He has now become the first player to win the Premier League with two different clubs.

Following his excellent performances, Kwesi Adu beleives Atinga must be considered for a senior national team call-up.

"In my opinion, Vincent Atinga deserves a Black Stars call-up. He has won with the national team. He has won with Medeama, and he has done with GoldStars," he told Asempa FM.

"Not every player can do this, so I believe he must be given the chance and opportunity at the Black Stars," he added.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the side, Frimpong Manso, also backed Atinga, Kelvin Oppong and goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi.

"It shouldn't only be Vincent Atinga because there are players like Kelvin Oppong and goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi who must all be considered for the Black Stars call-up."

Meanwhile, Bibiani GoldStars will represent Ghana in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League title.

