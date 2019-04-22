BIG BLOW: Chelsea whiz-kid Callum Hudson-Odoi to be sidelined for SEVEN months with Achilles injury

Chelsea wunder-kid Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to be sidelined for seven months after picking an Achilles injury in their 2-2 stalemate with Burnley on Easter Monday.

Hudson-Odoi appeared to have sustained an injury when controlling a pass just before the 40-minute mark.

The 18-year-old tried to play on but continued to limp until he was replaced with Pedro Rodriguez.

In the aftermath of the match, deputy manager Gianfranco Zola confirmed the youngster has suffered a serious blow after he left Stamford Bridge wearing a protective boot.

"Kante should not be too bad. Unfortunately [with] Hudson-Odoi it looks a serious thing," Zola told Sky Sports.

"We have to wait until tomorrow before I can tell you how serious it is going to be but it is not looking good."