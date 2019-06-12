BIG BLOW: FC St.Gallen defender Musah Nuhu sidelined for SEVEN months after successful ACL surgery

FC St.Gallen 1879 defender Musah Nuhu is expected to be sidelined for seven months after undergoing a successful knee ligament surgery in Switzerland.

Nuhu suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee during a training session with the Black Stars in Dubai ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 22-year-old guardsman underwent a successful surgery at the Berit Clinic in Switzerland on Tuesday.

But information reaching Ghana’s biggest football website, GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the former WAFA captain will be on the treatment table for seven months.

Nuhu earned his debut call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but failed to make the final list to the tournament due to the injury.

He signed a permanent deal with FC St. Gallen after a successful loan stint where he scored one goal in 13 matches.