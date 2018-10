Ghanaian youngster Hans Nunoo Sarpei has been hit with bad news after Stuttgart announced the sacking of coach Tayfur Korkut.

The 44-year-old promoted the former Liberty Professionals player to the First Team this season.

Korkut gave Sarpei his Bundesliga debut on Saturday in their 3-1 defeat at Hannover 96.

Sarpei was introduced in the 84th minute Christian Gentner.