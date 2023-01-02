Big blow for RC Lens as Ghana midfielder Abdul Samed Salis ruled out of Strasbourg clash

Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder, Abdul Samed Salis has been ruled out of RC Lens' Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg.

The Black Stars midfielder will miss the game through suspension after picking his third booking in the game against Paris Saint Germain.

Salis' yellow card in the 41st minute of the victory over the league leaders means he will be unavailable for the trip to Strasbourg. The 22-year-old was first cautioned this season on matchday eight against FC Nantes before receiving his second booking on his return to Clermont Foot.

His absence will be a major blow for the Red and Golds, who have been heavily reliant on the midfield dynamo.

Meanwhile, Lens have closed the gap between them and PSG to four points following the 3-1 victory on New Year's Day.

RC Lens opened the scoring after just five minutes through Przemyslaw Frankowski but the lead lasted for only three minutes as Hugo Ekitike pulled parity for the visitors.

Belgium forward Lois Openda restored Lens' lead 20 minutes later with a phenomenal strike after dummying PSG defender Marquinhos before slotting home.

Alexis Claude-Maurice sealed victory for Lens three minutes after the break.

Salis was cautioned in the first half but played full throttle as the Red and Golds kept their UEFA Champions League qualification alive.

The lead between Lens and PSG has been reduced to four points after 17 matches in Ligue 1 this season.