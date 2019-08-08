BIG BLOW: In-form Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso suffers injury

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is set to face a spell on the sidelines after sustaining injury in the Carlos Lapetra Cup against Real Zaragoza on Wednesday.

Wakaso was replaced by Luis Roija in the 43rd minute after picking a hamstring injury on his left leg.

The hardworking enforcer is expected to undergo test to determine the extent of the injury.

Alaves were able to hold their opponents to a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

But failed to secure the trophy as Real Zaragoza pipped them to a 3-2 victory on penalties.

Wakaso is heavily tipped to play a significant role for Deportivo Alaves in the forthcoming campaign after his jaw-dropping performance for Ghana Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He won two Man-of-the-Match accolades in four games for the Black Stars at the tourney.

By: Frederick Osei Boateng