BIG BLOW: Kasim Nuhu suffers injury blow in Fortuna Dusseldorf friendly against TSV Meerbusch

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu could be facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury during their 6-0 win over lower-tier side TSV Meerbusch in a friendly game on Tuesday afternoon.

Nuhu, who was named in coach Friedhelm Funkel’s much changed line-up for the encounter, was at his usual best at the heart of defense for the Bundesliga side.

However, the 24-year-old was unable to finish the first half after picking an injury.

The Ghana international was replaced at half time with German youngster Enrique Lofolomo.

He is expected to undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury.

But reports coming out of the Merkur Spiel-Arena indicate that the former Young Boys guardsman could miss their Sunday’s Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

He joined the side on a season-long loan deal from fellow Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim this summer.

Meanwhile, Bernard Tekpetey scored one goal while teenage sensation Kelvin Ofori bagged a brace in the friendly match against TSV Meerbusch.