BIG BLOW: Real Mallorca defender Baba Rahman ruled out for THREE months

Spanish LaLiga side Real Mallorca have been dealt a big blow following an injury to defender Baba Rahman.

Baba picked up an injury during the Reds 4-2 loss against Getafe last weekend and was replaced by compatriot Lumor Agbenyenu after just 19 minutes on the clock.

Reports from the club’s camp indicate that the left-back suffered a partial ligament tear to the lateral ligament in his right knee which could see him out for the next two months.

This will be the second time the 25-year-old has suffered this injury — having missed 15 months with the same injury earlier in his career.

Rahman joined Real Mallorca on a season-long loan deal from English giants Chelsea.