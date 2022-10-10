Big Boost for Asante Kotoko as Justice Blay resumes training 

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has resumed training after a long injury lay-off.

The 28-year-old was an integral part of the title-winning team under former Coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum before injury ruled him out of last season.

Blay has resumed personal training and in a post has been captured doing some light training.

Asante Kotoko will be boosted by the return of the former Medeama midfielder when the Ghana Premier League resumes.

Blay will bring alot of quality to Coach Seydou Zebo's team in the middle of park.

"Excited to be back for group training with the squad, thanks to the club officials, technical team, teammates, medical team, supporters etc for the support. Only One Fabulous!", Justice Blay said in a post on his injury return.