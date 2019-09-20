Big Day for Ghana football as aspirants storm GFA to submit presidential and Executive Council forms today

Today (Friday) marks a landmark for Ghana football as top-class aspirants submits nomination form to contest positions in the crucial FA elections.

The secretariat of the Ghana Football Association is expected to be besieged by aspirants and their supporters ahead of the filing process.

The aspirants will undergo a mandatory FIFA integrity test after which the stage will be set for what is expected to be the most keenly contested elections in the history of Ghana football.

Top guns have picked forms to contest various positions despite widespread fears of a potential mass disqualification.

The presidential race will be thrown into an exciting mode with several former Executive member jostling for the top seat.

Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer', Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Edwin Simeone Okraku and Liberty Professionals Director George Kwesi Afriyie are believed to be the front-runners from the old order in the race.

Young and dynamic Phar Rangers Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah could be the surprise package after making massive in-rows in the biggest voting block- the National Division One League, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Former Ghana FA vice-president Fred Pappoe and Amanda Akuokor Clinton are hoping to cause a massive earthquake in the presidential race.

Thee race for the Executive Council throws up some interested names with Medeama Board Chairman Dr Toni Aubynn and Asante Kotoko chief George Amoako expected to fight for a place on the powerful body.

Dr Aubynn, who is a corporate titan, is seeking to secure one of the five available slots from the Premier League on the Council.

Ashantigold CEO Frederick Acheampong, former Hearts of Oak chief and politician Vincent Sowah-Odotei as well as King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grusah have all joined the race.

Bechem United chairman Kinsgley Osei Bonsu is also hoping to join the powerful body.

Technically, only eight (8) persons can contest from the Premier League block on the Executive Committee.

Heart of Lions boss Randy Abbey, Tamale City chief Jones Abu Alhassan, young administrator Nana Amankwaa have all picked forms to contest from the Division One League block on the Executive Committee.

Vetting for the qualified candidates is scheduled for September 26 to October 1 with the elections slated for October 25, 2019,in Accra.