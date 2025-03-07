Big relief for Sudan as Kwesi Appiah is set to join camp after resolved unpaid salaries

Sudan can heave a sigh of relief as head coach James Kwesi Appiah is set to join training camp in Saudi Arabia after resolved unpaid wages.

The Falcons of Jediane are in the Asian country for a 12-day training camp, as the team prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Appiah, who initially boycotted the team’s training over unpaid entitlements is expected to join camp today or tomorrow.

His compatriots, who serve as assistant coaches, Ignatius Osei Fosu and Eric Amponsah arrived in camp on Thursday, giving an indication Kwesi Appiah will join the team for the matches.

And per AfricaSoccer.com sources, the former Black Stars tactician will depart Ghana for Saudi Arabia either today or tomorrow.

Sudan will face Senegal on March 18 before taking on South Sudan on March 24 in the fifth and sixth rounds of the qualifiers in Group B.

The Falcons of Jediane currently sit top of Group B with 10 points following their impressive performance in the initial four matches.

Sudan has lined up a friendly clash with Jordan as part of preparations for the crucial World Cup qualifiers. The team will move to Libya on March 17, 2025 before qualification games.