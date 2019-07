Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh scored on the opening weekend of the Austrian Bundesliga as LASK Linz secured a 2-0 win over Altach on Sunday.

Tetteh scored the only goal in the 7th minute at the Arena Marchtrenk and in the 79th minute Klauss added the second.

The former WAFA star, celebrating his 23rd birthday, in his third season for LASK Linz on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

Last season, Tetteh scored four goals in 21 league appearances.