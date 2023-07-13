Bismark Kobi-Mensah applauds predecessor Kassim Mingle for ‘great job’ at Bechem United

Newly appointed coach of Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, Bismark Kobi-Mensah has praised former coach of the side, Kassim Mingle for his impact at the club.

Mingle guided The Hunters to back-to-back third-place finish in the top flight before joining Premier League newbies, Nations FC this month. Mingle’s replacement, Kobi-Mensah has paid tribute to him.

“First of all, let me compliment Kassim Mingle. He has done a very good job with Bechem team. I’ve played with them before. I always see a very good team in Bechem. Again, I’ve also watched some of their matches and I can say they play very good football,” he said on Onua FM.

The ex-Karela United tactician is expected to arrive in Bechem this weekend to assume his new role after parting ways with Accra Great Olympics.

By Suleman Asante