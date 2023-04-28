Bismark Kobi-Mensah attributes Kotoko win to 'resilience and determination' of Olympics players

Great Olympics tactician Bismark Kobi-Mensah has credited his team's resoluteness for their 2-0 win over defending champions, Kotoko on Thursday at the WAFA Stadium.

The Wonder Club claimed a well-deserved victory over The Porcupines to move out of the relegation zone as they ignited their fight against the drop at the end of the season.

Michael Osei got the opening goal in the 8th minute after heading home a lofted cross from Christopher Nettey.

Olympics doubled their lead six minutes from the interval through Emmanuel Akesseh, who scored his very first goal in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Kobi-Mensah told StarTimes post match: "We couldn't have done anything better than this very win. Playing against Kotoko was a headache for me because they also want to win the league title but at the end of the day we prepared very well for this game and they deserve the win because in the first half we dominate in every department. We showed resilience, we showed determination and that has won the game for us."

By Suleman Asante