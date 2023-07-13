Bismark Kobi-Mensah outlines reasons he will shine as Bechem United coach

Freshly appointed Bechem United tactician, Bismark Kobi-Mensah has explained factors that will grant him success at the club.

The 39-year-old has been named head coach of the club after the departure of the highly experienced Kassim Mingle. Mensah will be in charge of The Hunters for the 2023/24 Premier League season after signing a two-year contract with the club.

The former Karela United gaffer is confident that sharing the same philosophy with his predecessor and his competitive nature will help him excel in his new role.

He told Onua FM: “I am happy because we (Mingle and I) share a similar style of play. We play attacking football. We always want our team to control possession. In fact, that is the best way to play football. If you want to score goals, you need the ball. If you want to defend, you need the ball. So, controlling possession in all aspects of the game is good. It’s a very good philosophy.

“Fortunately for me, they have kept their best players. I believe I will be successful because I am also competitive. In my spell at Karela, almost 90% of the squad didn’t have premiership experience but together we built a competitive team.”

Kobi-Mensah parted ways with Great Olympics at the end of 2022/23 campaign following the expiration of his contract. He is expected to arrive in Bechem this weekend as the team prepares to kick-start their pre-season training.

By Suleman Asante