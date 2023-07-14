Bismark Kobi Mensah vows to improve Bechem United

Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has promised fans of the club to expect massive improvement under his tutelage as he takes over the Hunters ahead of the new season.

The young gaffer was handed a two-year contract which will see him in charge until the end of the 2024/2025 season as he replaces veteran coach Kassim Mingle who led the team in achieving top four finishes in the previous seasons.

While acknowledging the good work of Mingle who now works with Nations FC, Kobi Mensah said he was determined to show his true trademark of excellence with the opportunity given him.

While referring to his time at Karela United where he led the team to a successful unbeaten spell at home in the 2021/22 season and managed to finish in the top four, Kobi Mensah was sure of replicating such kind of resilience in Bechem United.

"I am a competitive coach and I want to see it everywhere I go, he told Onua FM.

"For instance, when I took over Karela, 90% of the players lacked Premier League experience but I was able to build a formidable team that got us to finish in the top four. So it is with this determination and competitiveness that would be seen at Bechem United," he added.

Bechem United narrowly missed out on winning their maiden Ghana Premier League title by finishing third behind Medeama SC and Aduana Stars.