Bjorkegren rallies Black Queens to believe in WAFCON glory

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has called on his squad to embrace a winning mentality as they prepare for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a six-year absence from the tournament.

Ghana last featured at WAFCON in 2018 and has since slipped in the FIFA rankings. Determined to restore the team’s status, Bjorkegren is urging both players and staff to work together towards success.

“If we don’t think we can win the tournament, then there is no way we will,” Bjorkegren said. “We need to believe as a group, and that includes the staff working hard together and supporting the players.”

The Black Queens face a tough challenge in Group C, where they will take on defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Bjorkegren will make his debut on the touchline when Ghana faces Morocco in a friendly on February 21 as part of their preparations for WAFCON, which kicks off in July.