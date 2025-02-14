Bjorkegren eyes African supremacy with Black Queens

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren is eager to build momentum and establish Ghana as a top force in African women’s football.

The Swedish tactician, who boasts 18 years of coaching experience across Sweden, China, and the United States, believes Ghana has immense potential and aims to instil a winning mentality within the team.

“I want this team to improve, and I think the potential here in Ghana is huge. Already in the short term, the team is ready to fight and win most games,” he said.

Bjorkegren is determined to see Ghana rise from its current FIFA ranking of 66 and make a strong impact at the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens have been drawn in Group C, where they will face South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Bjorkegren’s first test as head coach will be a friendly against WAFCON host nation and runners-up from the previous tournament Morocco on February 21.