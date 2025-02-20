Bjorkegren pleased with Black Queens' progress ahead of Morocco friendly

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress as they prepare to face Morocco in an international friendly on Friday, January 21, 2025.

Despite challenges with limited training sessions and adapting to new systems, the Swedish tactician believes the team is steadily improving.

“The team has many good people, both in the staff and among the players. While there are challenges with new systems and limited training sessions, we're making progress step by step. We're building a positive team culture, and I'm excited to work with this group,” Bjorkegren stated.

The match against Morocco will serve as a crucial test for Ghana’s preparation ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where they will compete against South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali.

BjÃ¶rkegren acknowledged that adapting to his tactical philosophy will take time but commended the players for their commitment.

“Adapting to new systems takes time, and we can't expect players to understand everything in just a few training sessions. However, the players are listening, working hard, and doing their best. I'm happy with their efforts and commitment to learning,” he added.

The Black Queens will face Morocco at 17:00Hrs at the PÃ¨re JÃ©go Stadium in Casablanca before taking on AS FAR Rabat three days later.