BK Adusei Cup: Asante Kotoko, AshGold to battle for trophy

Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold will battle it out in the BK Adusei Memorial Foundation Cup to be played at the Baba YaraSports Stadium on Sunday.

The game will be played in memory of Benjamin Kyem Edusei(BK Adusei) formerly a Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko. Healso served as the first Accra Representative for the club.

According to the organizers, the game is to raise funds for the Foundation which is purposed to support old players of Asante Kotoko and also to honour the late patron of the club, B.K Edusei for his unflinching contribution towards the Club in the 1970’s.

Maame Yaa Edusei, daughter of the late BK Adusei explained the purpose of the charity match as being organized to raise funds to support some former players of Kotoko to make their lives a better one.

“My father died about 41 years ago and I feel we should be able to immortalize his name and also the players who won the 1970-71 African Cup most of them are not living comfortable, so we can use it to help them whiles they are alive”, she explained.

“We launched the Foundation last week and we are playing this match, there’s a trophy at stake so we can use the proceeds to concentrate seed money to help the players, the likes of Sunday Ibrahim, Malik [Jabir], Dogo Moro, S.A Gyantuah, Yaw Sam among others. That group will be the first batch we will help before we come to the other old players who have in retirement”, she said.

BK served as the first Board Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kotoko during the reign of the late Asantemanhene OtumfourOpoku Ware II who later conferred on him the title of Life Patron

Both clubs have agreed to honor the match as well as used it as preparations ahead of their respective campaigns in the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

All proceeds from the match will go into the B. K. EduseiFoundation in aid of old players of Asante Kotoko.