BKM reveals Bechem United will be title contenders in 2023/24 season

Bechem United tactician, Bismark Kobi-Mensah has disclosed that his side will challenge for the Premier League title when the season commences this weekend.

The Hunters travel to Nsoatreman on Sunday for their opening game of the season.

Kobi-Mensah is confident in the quality of the squad that will represent the club this season and also believes that retaining the majority of the squad members he inherited gives them an added advantage.

He said: “We are going to be one of the contenders and one of the very competitive clubs in Ghana this season. In fact, we have a lot of quality in the team and most importantly last season, we kept about 80% or 85%of the squad. We have added other qualities as well, so we are ready.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante