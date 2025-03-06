Black Damsels thrash Northern Ireland 5-0 in UEFA Development Tournament

Ghana’s U-16 girls delivered a dominant performance in their UEFA Development Tournament clash against Northern Ireland, securing a resounding 5-0 victory.

The Black Damsels displayed attacking flair and tactical discipline, overwhelming their opponents from start to finish.

Priscilla Mensah set the tone early, opening the scoring in the 16th minute with a composed finish.

She doubled her tally in the 26th minute, strengthening Ghana’s grip on the game. Seidatu Wahab extended the lead with a well-taken goal, making it 3-0 as Ghana continued to dictate play.

Daniella Abass sealed the emphatic win with the team’s fifth goal, capping off a brilliant all-round display.

Ghana’s attacking depth and cohesion proved too much for Northern Ireland, as they created chances relentlessly until the final whistle.

The result follows a 8-1 thrashing of host nation Malta two days ago.