Black Galaxies announce leadership ahead of CHAN tournament

The Black Galaxies have named three players as leaders of the team ahead of the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Hearts of Oak captain, Gladson Awako has been confirmed the skipper of the team after acting in that role during the qualifiers.

His teammate Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will assist alongside Real Tamale United forward David Abagna.

The home-based national team arrived in Cairo on Saturday to begin the second phase of preparations before leaving for Algiers next month.

The 2008 and 2014 finalist will be engaged in a series of friendlies while in Egypt as coach Annor Walker fine tunes his team for the tournament.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and holders Morocco.

The 2022 CHA which was delayed for a year due to COVID-19 will begin on January 13, 2023.