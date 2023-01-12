Black Galaxies arrive in Constantine ahead of CHAN opener against Madagascar

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have arrived in Constantine ahead of their opening game against Madagascar at the Championship of African Nations tournament in Algeria.

The team left Algiers, where they spent a week preparing, to their base in Constantine, where they will be playing their Group C games.

Ghana led by coach Annor Walker will continue preparations before Sunday's clash against Madagascar.

The team will also face holders Morocco and Sudan in their other Group C matches.

Before leaving for Constantine, the team engaged Algeria and Mozambique in a friendly, with Ghana drawing against the hosts while the other game ended abruptly. The Mozambicans walked off after Ghana were awarded a penlaty in the 72nd minute.

The Black Galaxies are making a return to the continental championship after missing out on the last three editions.

Ghana were in the final of the inaugural tournament, losing to DR Congo in the final before suffering another defeat to Libya in 2014.