Black Galaxies beat Kenpong Academy 2-1 in preparatory game ahead of Benin clash

Black Galaxies of Ghana wrapped up their preparations ahead of the CHAN qualifier with a 2-1 win against Kenpong Academy on Sunday at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium.

Coach Annor Walker’s side have been preparing ahead of the double-header against Benin in the preliminary round of the CHAN qualifiers.

Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye scored the first goal of the game before Suraj Seidu doubled the lead for the home-based national team players.

The Black Galaxies went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

After recess, Kenpong Academy intensified their effort and got a consolation through Sebastien Abekah.

It was a good exercise for the Black Galaxies as they prepare to host their opponents in a week’s time at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the CHAN tournament in the last three editions. The Black Galaxies have been eliminated from the tournament by Burkina Faso in the last two editions.

The winner of this tie will face Nigeria in the final qualifying round.