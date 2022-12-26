Black Galaxies begin training in Cairo ahead of CHAN tournament

The Black Galaxies have resumed training in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Coach Annor Walker and his team arrived in the North African country on Saturday and begin preparations before they leave for Algeria next month. The team will be in Egypt for 18 days.

Ghana qualified for the African Nations Championship after edging Nigeria on penalties in the final round of qualifiers.

The team led by coach Walker have been camping at the GHANAMAN Soccer centre of Excellence in the past three weeks. The Black Galaxies have been engaged in a series of friendlies including playing Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The home-based national team will also play some high-profile friendlies while in Cairo to test their readiness for the tournament in Alegria.

The 2022 CHAN tournament which was forced a year later due to COVID-19 issues, will begin on January 13, 2023.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and holders Morocco.