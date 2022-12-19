Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker admits selection headache ahead of CHAN

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker admitted to facing selection headache ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which is set to kick off next year.

The Black Galaxies have been training for the past three weeks in preparation for the competition, which will take place in Algeria on January 13, 2023.

“I’m having headache. I invited them here and I am watching all of them so at the end of it all I will come out with my final list. It’s not easy but very soon we will come out with our final squad,” he said in an interview with GFA.

Ghana are in Group C with defending champions Morocco, Madagascar, and Sudan. They will open their account against Madagascar on January 15, 2023.