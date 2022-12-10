Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker awaits arrival of Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad

Ghana Premier League stars Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim Danlad are yet to report to the Black Galaxies camp as the team prepares for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad were in Qatar for the World Cup with the Black Stars but did not feature in any of the games.

Following the Black Stars exit from the tournament, the two players have arrived in Ghana and are expected to team up with their teammates at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

Speaking in an interview with the GFA, Coach Annor Walker revealed the two players are yet to arrive in camp.

“Barnie and Danlad are already part of the team before they were invited to the Black Stars to travel to Qatar for the World Cup and I am told they are in town. But this morning, I heard Danlad is ill and has been admitted to the hospital," he said.

"So seriously, I am expecting them to report to camp when Danlad is okay. For Barnie I don’t know about his condition but I am expecting them to join us here so that we can all work together before we move outside Ghana,”He added.

Ghana will be making a return to the CHAN tournament after missing the last three editions.

The Black Galaxies are in Group C where they face Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.