Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker opens up on preparations ahead of CHAN tournament

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker insists that his team is 'not there yet' as preparations continue ahead of the CHAN tournament early next year.

The home-based national team defeated Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in a friendly on Sunday.

The Black Galaxies have been in camp for two weeks preparing for the competition which begin on January 13, 2023 in Algeria.

"I think we have been here for the past 10/11 days and we started training and at the weekend we had our first friendly game against a second Division team called New Town FC and won 7-0. We continued our training and today we had another friendly match that we won 4-1," said Walker to Ghanafa.org.

"I am not looking at the results but performance and the game plan that we are strategizing to play. For me it’s working but we are not there yet," he added.

The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.

Key players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim are expected to join camp this week following their return from the World Cup in Qatar.

"Barnie and Danlad are already part of the team before they were invited to the Black Stars to travel to Qatar for the World Cup and I am told they are town. But this morning, I heard Danlad is ill and has been admitted at the hospital. So seriously, I am expecting them to report to camp, when Danlad is okay. For Barnie I don’t know about his condition but I am expecting them to join us here so that we can all work together before we move outside Ghana," the coach added.