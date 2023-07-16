Black Galaxies coach Didi Dramani calls up players for screening and training

Black Galaxies coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has initiated the selection process by calling up several players for screening and training at the Ghanaman Center of Excellence in Prampram.

The training sessions aim to identify potential talent for the national team.

The first group of players is scheduled to report to the Centre of Excellence on Monday, July 17, 2023, while the remaining three groups will report on different dates.

Each group comprises 24 players, including three goalkeepers and 21 outfield players. The players will undergo two training sessions and participate in an internal match, with each session lasting 30 minutes.

Players currently involved in the youth teams, specifically, the U23 and U20 squads, have been excluded from the initial selection. However, ongoing monitoring of their progress will take place. A comprehensive database has been established to facilitate continuous monitoring of players, ensuring the availability of potential replacements or exports to the national team, the Black Stars.

The selection process has been organized into distinct phases. The first phase, involving the 4th Group, aims to make way for other players in the database, including U23 players earmarked for potential recruitment. The 2nd and 3rd phases will culminate in the inclusion of 24 players (21 outfield players and 3 goalkeepers) from the respective groups.

The training camps are scheduled as follows:

- First Batch: Monday, July 16 - Wednesday, July 19, 2023

- Second Batch: Wednesday, July 19 - Saturday, July 22, 2023

- Third Batch: Sunday, July 23 - Wednesday, July 26, 2023

- Fourth Batch: Wednesday, July 23 - Saturday, July 29, 2023

After the initial screening, selected players will proceed to phase two in August, where they will participate in a two-week training camp from July 30 to August 14, 2023. Dates for the third phase will be announced in due course.