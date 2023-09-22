Black Galaxies committee chairman stresses importance of developing local national team

Chairman of the Black Galaxies Management Committee, Dr Tony Aubynn, has emphasized the need for a formidable local national team that will feed the Black Stars.

Didi Dramani has taken over as Black Galaxies coach, replacing Annor Walker, following the team's quarter-final exit at the African Nations Championship in Algeria earlier this year.

Speaking about the change in the technical team, Dr Aubynn said there is a need to have a formidable local team that will feed the senior national team. "We need to build from below, we need to have a solid background, I have said that, why don’t we build a solid Galaxies team [second tier of the Black Stars]?" he told Citi Sports.

"When the senior national team lacks some players, we can always turn to this one (Black Galaxies player) to go and replace them or even when they are doing better, we can always recommend them for the Black Stars.

"Now, we have started that, and we called about 97 players for the new team. They were not called by names, the coach went round and picked up players during the league season.

"Now he, the Coach [Didi Dramani] has gotten a set of players (and) he knows their abilities," he added.