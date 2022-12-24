Black Galaxies leave for Egypt ahead of CHAN tournament

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have left for Cairo, Egypt on Saturday December 24, 2022 to continue preparations ahead of the CHAN tournament.

Ghana qualified for the African Nations Championship after edging Nigeria on penalties in the final round of qualifiers.

The team led by coach Annor Walker have been camping at the GHANAMAN Soccer centre of Excellence in the past three weeks. The Black Galaxies have been engaged in a series of friendlies including playing Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

The home-based national team will also play some high-profile friendlies while in Cairo to test their readiness for the tournament in Alegria.

The 2022 CHAN tournament which was forced a year later due to COVID-19 issues, will begin on January 13, 2023.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and holders Morocco.