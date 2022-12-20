Black Galaxies release players to clubs for Ghana Premier League match week 9 

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has released his players to join their respective clubs as the Ghana Premier League resumed on Monday after the World Cup.

The local Black Stars have been in camp preparing ahead of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) next month at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

The Black Galaxies have engaged in two friendlies against Ghana Premier League sides Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities as part of the preparations.

GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that the team has released the players to join their respective teams for the match day nine games.

The players are expected to report to camp on Friday December 23, 2022 to continue with preparations.

Ghana has been paired in Group C where they face Morocco, Madagascar and Sudan.

The CHAN tournament is set to kick off on January 13- February 4, 2023.

Ghana has missed the last three editions and will be hoping to make an impact on their tournament return.