GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Black Galaxies secure victory against Kotoku Shining Stars in friendly

Published on: 02 August 2023
Black Galaxies secure victory against Kotoku Shining Stars in friendly

In a midweek clash held at the Ghana Football Association Technical Center in Prampram, Black Galaxies exhibited their prowess by triumphing over lower-tier side Kotoku Shining Stars 4-2.

The match unfolded on Wednesday, offering an intriguing insight into the team's abilities after weeks of dedicated training at their base camp. This friendly fixture provided an ideal platform for coach Didi Dramani to assess and understand the team's strengths.

A standout performance came from Medeama forward Jonathan Sowah, who netted a commendable brace during the morning showdown. Joining the ranks of goal-scorers were Abednego Tetteh and Richmond Lamptey, each contributing a goal to solidify Black Galaxies' dominance.

Kotoku Shining Stars, however, managed to respond with two goals of their own. Emmanuel Asante and Solomon Narh showcased their scoring prowess, ensuring that the game remained fiercely contested until the final whistle.

As the Black Galaxies continue their preparations and fine-tuning, their victory over Kotoku Shining Stars stands as a testament to their dedication and determination on the field.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more