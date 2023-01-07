Black Galaxies share spoils with Algeria in pre-CHAN friendly

The Black Galaxies of Ghana were held to a goalless draw in their pre-CHAN friendly against hosts Algeria.

The home-based national team engaged the North Africans in the first of their two friendlies in Algeria before the tournament starts next week.

Ghana were forced into an early substitution after captain Gladson Awako was withdrawn for Sylvester Simba just 25 minutes into the game.

Algeria took command of the game, dominating and causing problems for the Black Galaxies.

The brightest spot for the Black Galaxies were the display of Solomon Adomako, Dominic Nsobila and David Abagna.

The Black Galaxies managed to keep the game barren as both sides went into the break without a goal.

After the break, Algeria took off from where they left, controlling the match by dominating possession.

Kwame Otu replaced Abdul Razak with five minutes remaining but the Black Galaxies could not break the resolute Algerian side.