Black Galaxies struggling to get high-profile friendlies ahead of CHAN qualifier - Ghana FA official reveals 

Black Galaxies management committee chairman Dr Tony Aubynn has disclosed why the team has been struggling to secure high profile friendlies as part of preparations ahead of the CHAN qualifiers.

Ghana face Benin in the preliminary round of the 2023 CHAN qualifier later this month.

The Black Galaxies host Benin in the first leg on July 24, 2022 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The home-based Black Stars are currently in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram preparing ahead of the two-legged encounter.

The team has been playing against lower-tier sides in their preparatory games.

According to the Medeama Board Chairman, the team is struggling to get international friendlies because most of the countries available don’t have immediate assignments and clubs are on break after the season.

“Preparations are going well and our challenge is getting international friendlies. Most of the countries don’t have immediate assignments like us and it making it difficult to getting them”, he told Happy FM.

“We all know these invitational games come with a cost. The Premier League teams are also on a break so it’s impossible to also get them to play a friendly game.

“The team will be moving to Cape Coast to camp over there ahead of the game on July 24, 2022.

“I proposed the name Black Galaxies and the only appreciation I will want is if the team qualifies to the CHAN tournament”, he added.