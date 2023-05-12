Black Galaxies team manager Edmund Ackah accuses Deputy Sports Minister of souring their relationship during CHAN

Black Galaxies team manager Edmund Ackah says he was wrongly accused by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, during the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria earlier this year.

Ackah, who is also the General Manager of FC Samartex 1996, said that he was accused of giving out sensitive information to the media, which left him unhappy during the tournament.

"At a point, I was not happy when the Deputy Sports Minister (Evans Bobie Opoku) accused me wrongly during the tournament and since then, our relationship is now soured," Ackah said in an interview.

"I was always putting in an effort to ensure there is calm at the camp. I was accused of giving out sensitive information to the media, specifically, Asempa FM. Anytime I am working and I don't feel happy, I resign and that is what I did at Asante Kotoko but I will never leak information to the media. I was left unhappy but some team officials came to me and asked me not to react."

The Black Galaxies struggled to qualify from their group and were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-final by Niger.

The revelation by Ackah sheds light on the challenges faced by the team during the tournament.