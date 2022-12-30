Black Galaxies to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in friendly on Saturday 

Ghana's Black Galaxies will play Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a friendly game on Saturday December 31, 2022.

The game forms part of the Ghana’s preparations for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) which will be staged in Algeria from January 13- February 4, 2023.

Coach Annor Walker’s side are currently camping in Cairo, Egypt to fine-tune their preparations for the tournament.

As part of their preparations the team played against the U20 of Egypt in behind-closed-doors game at the Cairo International stadium on Tuesday.

The Black Galaxies won the game 2-0 courtesy goals from Kofi Kordzi and Slyvester Simba in the first and second half respectively.

The team is now billed to test themselves against the most successful football club in Egypt and one of the best in Africa in another behind-closed-doors encounter on Saturday.