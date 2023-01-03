Black Galaxies to leave Cairo for Algiers on Wednesday ahead of CHAN tournament

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have ended their two-week training tour of Egypt and will leave for Algiers on Wednesday January 4, 2023 ahead of the upcoming CHAN tournament.

The home-based national team went through intensive training, playing two friendly games in Cairo.

The Black Galaxies defeated the U20 national team of Egypt 2-0 before beating Al Ahly 3-1 in their second test game.

Coach Annor Walker and his squad are expected in Algiers on Wednesday, where the final phase on training will continue ahead of the tournament.

The 2022 CHAN, which was delayed a year due to COVID-19 issues will start on January 13 and end on February 3.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside holders Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

The West AFrican giants have been to the finals twice, first at the inaugural tournament in 2008 and in 2014 against Libya.