Black Galaxies to serve as talent pipeline for Black Stars- Tony Aubynn

Black Galaxies management committee chairman Dr Tony Aubynn has underscored the critical importance of establishing a robust national team to serve as a talent pipeline for the Black Stars.

In pursuit of this vision, Didi Dramani, currently serving as an assistant coach for the Black Stars, has been appointed to succeed Daniel Annor Walker in overseeing the forthcoming assignments of the Black Galaxies.

The primary objective is to assemble a national B team, known as the Black Galaxies, and develop an extensive player database for continuous monitoring and talent nurturing.

Dr. Tony Aubynn conveyed this pivotal message during an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, emphasizing the need to build a solid foundation. He articulated, "We need to cultivate talent from the grassroots level. I have consistently advocated for the creation of a formidable Galaxies team, essentially the second tier of the Black Stars."

Highlighting the benefits of this initiative, he further explained, "When the senior national team faces a shortage of players, we can readily turn to the Black Galaxies for replacements. Moreover, if these players excel, we can recommend them for inclusion in the Black Stars squad."

Progress is already underway, with the recruitment of approximately 97 players for the new team. Dr. Aubynn clarified that these players were selected based on their performance during the league season, rather than by name.

Under the guidance of Coach Didi Dramani, a group of players has been identified, and their abilities have been carefully assessed.

Ghana's Black Galaxies faced disappointment in the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), exiting the tournament after a 2-0 loss to Niger in the quarterfinals, during the event's last edition held in Algeria. The defeat resulted from conceding a goal in each half at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium.

This outcome marked the end of Ghana's campaign, while Niger progressed to the semi-finals. The championship was ultimately won by Senegal, who secured their first title by defeating Algeria in a penalty shootout in the final.

Looking ahead, the next edition of the African Championship is scheduled for 2024, with the host nation yet to be confirmed by the Confederation of African Football.