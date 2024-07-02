Black Leopards chief praises Maxwell Konadu’s extensive experience

Black Leopards chairman Tshifhiwa Thidiela has expressed his admiration for Maxwell Konadu's impressive coaching credentials, highlighting his extensive experience in football management.

Konadu joins the South African club after leading Nsoatreman to their first-ever trophy, securing the MTN FA Cup last season.

The 51-year-old coach has also won the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko and has had a stint with Legon Cities.

In addition to his club successes, Konadu has significant experience with Ghana's national teams, having served as caretaker coach and assistant coach for the senior team on two occasions.

"I think if you look at his CV it speaks volumes. Obviously, because we want to achieve, we want to then get the best that we possibly can that can fit properly," Thidiela said.

"Not only looking atâ€¦ You know sometimes we look at just qualifications, but you know you need to have an overall or better eye view so that you see if this person can fit in the Black Leopards puzzle, and if this man can be able to fit perfectly for us to achieve our objectives."

Thidiela’s confidence in Konadu’s ability to lead Black Leopards underscores the club's ambition to achieve their goals and secure promotion to the South African top flight.