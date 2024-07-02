Black Leopards target promotion with new coach Maxwell Konadu

Black Leopards have set a clear objective for their incoming head coach, Maxwell Konadu: secure promotion back to the South African top flight.

Club chairman Tshifhiwa Thidiela confirmed Konadu's appointment and his three-year contract. Leopards were relegated from the Premiership in the 2020/21 season.

"We are confident that he will be able to do well. And it’s unfortunate or fortunate, the league that we’re playing in, that we only playing for one thing, one thing only which is for promotion.

"So that’s what the mandate is going to be, and that’s what we are all gunning for," Tshifhiwa Thidiela told reporters on Tuesday.

Konadu, a seasoned coach with experience in Ghana's national teams and clubs, recently achieved success with Nsoatreman FC, leading them to victory in the MTN FA Cup.

This win secured Nsoatreman's first-ever qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.