Black Maidens hammer Brazilian side 4-0 in pre-World Cup friendly

Published on: 03 November 2018
Black Maidens won the match 4-0 in Brazil

The Black Maidens recorded a 4-0 win over America FC, a Brazilian local  female club side, in training match played at the Estadio Mansueto Pierotti in Santos.

Grace Animah got the opener for the Ghana U-17 side before Alice Sarpong added a brace with substitute Mavis Owusu sealing the win with the fourth goal.

The junior female national team have been in Brazil since Wednesday for a pre World Cup training tour before they travel To Uruguay for the 2018 FIFA U17 World Cup set to begin on November 13.

Coach Evans Adotey’s side are scheduled to play Cameroon in another friendly match on Tuesday November 6 at the Sorocaba City Estadio.

The team is expected to leave Brazil on Thursday November 8 to Montevideo where they will be playing their group matches.

Ghana will play hosts Uruguay in the opening group game on November 13 in Montevideo before playing New Zealand and Finland in subsequent group matches.

Below is Ghana’s line up for Saturday’s friendly match:

  1. Barikisu Isshaku
  2. Tedinah Ataa Sekyere
  3. Selina Kurug 
  4. Faustina Nyame Aidoo
  5. Elizabeth Oppong 
  6. Basira Alhassan 
  7. Suzzy Dede Teye 
  8. El Shaddai Acheampong 
  9. Alice Sarpong 
  10. Milot Abena Pokuaa
  11. Grace Animah 

Subs 

  1. Grace Banwa Buoadu
  2. Justice Tweneboah 
  3. Nina Norshie
  4. Azumah Bugre
  5. Jacqueline Owusu
  6. Fuseina Mumuni 
  7. Mavis Owusu 
  8. Abigail Tutuwaa
  9. Mukarama Abdulai 
  10. Cynthia Fiindib Konlan

Technical team

  1. Evans Augustine Adotey - Head Coach 
  2. Baba Nuhu - Assistant Coach 
  3. Memunatu Sulemana - Goalkeepers coach

 

