Black Maidens hat-trick hero Abdulai Mukarama excited to win player of the match award in Uruguay hammering

Black Maidens forward Abdulai Mukarama has expressed excitement on winning the player of the match award in Ghana's 5-0 thrashing of Uruguay at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Mukarama scored a hat-trick and created an assist in the opening day victory for the Black Maidens.

Following the 16 year old's exploits in the game against Uruguay, she was named player of the match.

The Northern Ladies attacker says she is excited to help her to team to victory as well as winning the game's best player.

"I am very very excited for this opportunity and winning the best player in the first match," she said in a post match interview. "Our aim at this world cup was to win our first match and to look forward to our other games."

"So, I am very very happy and excited," she added.

Ghana sit top of group A after the heavy win over the host, and will next face Finland who lost their first game against New Zealand.

Coach Evans Adotey's side are poised on winning the competition for the first time after reaching the semi finals in 2012.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin